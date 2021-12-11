Groundhog Day tickets now on sale

PUNXATAWNEY, Pa. (WIVB) — Even though The Groundhog is two months away from making his annual appearance, people are already making preparations for the unique holiday event’s return.

The event was unfortunately not held in person last year due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID. Now, as people are warming back up to the idea of gathering outside, people are scheduling plans to go back to Punxsutawney to see if we get six more weeks of winter.

Tickets to the festival are currently going on sale, so if you want to reserve your seating for the event, click here.