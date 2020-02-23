Locally produced movie screens in Pittsburgh, final WNY showing in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A locally-produced documentary which follows the stories of several Sabres fans is, this weekend, screening outside of Buffalo for the first time.

“The Fan Connection” was shown three times this weekend at the Parkway Theatre in Pittsburgh, where a Q&A with the film crew was held afterward.

The movie was eight years in the making, so taking it on the road was a big next-step for director Mary Wall.

“It was very well received, We had a nice crowd of Pittsburgh fans, a couple of ex-Buffalonians here,” Wall said.

“It means the world to me to have other people experience this and to have other people as touched by the stories of the people in this movie as well as the city.”

“The Fan Connection” will be shown at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Hamburg Palace Theatre. There will be a Q&A following the movie with some of the film crew and former Sabre Patrick Kaleta.