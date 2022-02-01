Punxsutawney prepares for Wednesday’s Groundhog Day festivities

Punxsutawney, Pa. (WIVB) — It’s Groundhog Day… again. News 4’s Abby Fridmann is in Pennsylvania this year to cover Punxsutawney Phil’s big annual prediction.

Each year on Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow to make a prediction whether or not there will be an extended winter, based on whether or not he sees his shadow. According to legend, should Phil see his shadow Wednesday, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring.

Phil has seen his shadow 105 times in the celebration’s history, predicting an early spring just 20 times, with 10 years of no prediction on record. The last time Phil did not see the shadow was in 2020.

Tuesday, the evening prior to the Groundhog Day festivities, News 4 caught up with The Groundhog, as well as the Vice President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Tom Dunkel.

“It’s the only national holiday with a destination,” Dunkel said. “You can’t go to Christmas, you can’t go to Easter… but you can go to Groundhog Day.”

According to the Groundhog Club, there’s only ever been one Phil since the first celebration 1886, as Phil drinks the “elixir of life,” a secret recipe, every summer at the Groundhog Picnic, magically giving him seven more years of life.