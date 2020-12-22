PA authorities looking for man accused of shooting police officer

(WIVB) — A manhunt for 22-year-old Koby Francis is happening in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning.

Francis was accused of shooting a police officer outside the McKeesport Police Department in Allegheny County. This reportedly happened while Francis was allegedly resisting arrest.

With handcuffs on, officials say he wrestled away from officers, fired a gun and then ran off. The officer was shot three times in the neck and chest, but is in stable condition.

Francis is considered to be armed and dangerous.