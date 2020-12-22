PA authorities looking for man accused of shooting police officer

Pennsylvania

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A manhunt for 22-year-old Koby Francis is happening in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning.

Francis was accused of shooting a police officer outside the McKeesport Police Department in Allegheny County. This reportedly happened while Francis was allegedly resisting arrest.

With handcuffs on, officials say he wrestled away from officers, fired a gun and then ran off. The officer was shot three times in the neck and chest, but is in stable condition.

Francis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss