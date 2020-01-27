Police: PA man poured hot sauce in 7-month-old’s mouth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (via WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Central Pennsylvania man for allegedly abusing a 7-month-old by hitting the child and dumping hot sauce in its mouth.

Police in Johnstown say David Jones, 21, also allegedly sat on the child and pushed down on her with a bassinet frame.

Police say the child’s mother tried to stop Jones, but he grabbed her by the neck, choked her, and threw her against the wall. The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

The baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation, reports WTAJ.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault on persons under 6, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.