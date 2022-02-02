Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction draws a big crowd

(WIVB) — Don’t put away your winter jackets or snowboots anytime soon, Punxsutawney Phil says we’ll have six more weeks of winter. News 4 was there live for the big moment.

It was an exciting day in Punxsutawney as Phil saw his shadow. This means we’re in store for another six weeks of winter.

Thousands of people were in Gobbler’s Knob waiting for the big prediction and plenty of Phil-fanatics were on hand for the event. From glow-in-the-dark shirts to signs, hats and other memorabilia — so many people were excited for Groundhog Day.

Many people get married on this day and come to Punxsutawney for the mayor to perform the ceremony. News 4 met up with a couple who tied the knot on February 2, 2022, at 2:22 a.m.

They said they were so excited for all their guests to come to the destination wedding.

The Town of Punxsutawney thrives on Groundhog Day and it won’t be long before they start planning for next year.