Robbery attempt turns deadly at Wendy’s in NW PA

ERIE, Penn. (via (WJET) — An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon at a Wendy’s in Edinboro, which is just south of Erie.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, initially identified by police as a 22-year-old male, was shot twice and later died from his wounds at a local hospital.

At around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, police said a male suspect entered the Wendy’s and forced a female employee to the back of the restaurant in order to access the money in the safe.

Police report that during this incident, the male victim was in the back of the restaurant, where he was shot twice. Police said the suspect fled on a black and red motorcycle.

Police announced Sunday that Markese D. Lampley was charged with murder, robbery and fleeing. Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, State Police attempted to stop a black SUV in Millcreek, which is in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

There, police said a passenger exited the SUV and the vehicle kept going. State Police were able to successfully stop the SUV, taking Lampley into custody. The passenger that fled the SUV was later arrested.