BRADFORD, Pa. (WIVB) — Several houses were involved in an extensive fire just south of New York’s border overnight.

City of Bradford police, in McKean County, Pa., said the fire reached homes on Pleasant and Pearl Streets, causing heavy damage. Some properties were completely destroyed.

“It is important to recognize that this fire has had a significant impact on multiple families in our community,” Bradford police said. “Some have experienced the devastating loss of their homes, while others have suffered collateral damage. During this challenging time, I urge you to come together as a compassionate community, offering support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy. Your kindness and solidarity can provide immense comfort to those facing difficult circumstances.”

Road closures and detours are expected to remain in some areas for the time being.