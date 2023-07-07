WARREN, Pa. (WIVB) — Pennsylvania State Police are now leading the search for Michael Burham, which will mobilize additional state and federal resources to capture him. Officials say they still don’t know where this dangerous man is.

Warren Police spoke Friday evening and said they are searching the mountaineous terrain of Warren County for Michael Burham. He is the prime suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown earlier this spring. He evaded police for weeks after that incident, allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania and hiding out in South Carolina. He was then brough back to Warren in late June.

“We do not know where he is at,” Capt. Jeff Dougherty of the Warren Police Department said Friday evening. “He is a survivalist. He has been known to do these things in the past be able to survive out there.”

Kaila Head describes Warren as a small town where everyone knows everyone. She lives about half of a block from the jail where Burham escaped Thursday night using bedsheets to scale the building.

“There’s usually not a lot happening. Nothing like this,” Kaila Head of Warren, Pa, said. “I just decided that me and the kids would spend the day near and go shopping just to kind of get out of town just because we do live so close. And just felt a little bit safer not being around.”

The Jamestown Police Department is on high alert, putting extra patrol cars on the streets and sending resources to Warren to help with the search. Its police chief says by making Pennsylvania State Police the lead agency, there’s access to more resources for the investigation.

“None of us could believe this happened,” Chief Tim Jackson of the Jamestown Police Department added. “That’s allowing resources throughout Pennsylvania. And if he does cross state lines like he did before, it’ll be an easy easier task to try to find him with the US Marshals and the other federal agencies involved.”

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says the Hodgkin family had been relocated out of their Jamestown homes to protect them as the search continues.

“The kids and the family is still reeling from all of this and the best course of action for us was to just sort of remove her from from the entire family from the from the situation so we’ve got them relocated,” DA Schmidt said.

Officials say if you have any security cameras to check between 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and 12:30 a.m. on Friday for any suspicious activity. They encourage people to stay inside, keep doors locked and stay vigilant.

“That’s why it’s extremely important for us to ask the public, they know anything if they see anything, or there’s any camera footage out there, please let us know,” Capt. Dougherty said.

The investigation is ongoing and will continue overnight on Friday. Police encourage anyone with information to call 716-483-8477.