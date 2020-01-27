Wendy’s holding fundraiser in Edinboro for employee shot and killed over the weekend

EDINBORO, PA (WIVB)–Wendy’s will host a fundraiser at the Edinboro, PA location where a shift manager died over the weekend.

22-year-old Alexander Cavanah was shot twice and killed on Saturday inside the restaurant.

Police told our sister station WJET, 20-year-old Markese Lampley forced a female employee to the back of the restaurant to access the money in the safe when Cavanah was shot.

Lampley faces charges of murder and robbery, along with other related charges.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Alexander’s family, friends, and loved ones,” said James Bodenstedt, owner of MUY! Hamburgers, the franchise organization that operates the Edinboro Wendy’s restaurant.

The restaurant is set to reopen on Wednesday, and Wendy’s will match and donate 100% of sales from the restaurant on Wednesday to benefit Cavanah’s family.

According to Wendy’s, grief counseling, as well as bereavement leave, will be provided to employees.