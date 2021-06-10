People Against Trafficking Humans unveil plans for new Buffalo medical and substance use clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The group People Against Trafficking Humans, also known as PATH, is taking new steps to help victims of this crime.

Thursday, PATH unveiled plans for a new medical and substance use clinic inside its center at Delaware and Utica.

The organization’s executive director tells us that human trafficking is a big problem here in Western New York.

“We’re in our sixth year and we’ve served over 611 victims of trafficking or those at risk and really have been able to continue to grow that impact that is affecting all areas of the community. Not just the city, but our suburbs as well,” said Julie Palmer.

PATH helps people in all eight counties of WNY.