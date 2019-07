BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People magazine has listed Buffalo as one of the “100 Reasons to Love America.”

The magazine’s website calls Buffalo “a Rust Belt city having a renaissance,” whose 19th century architecture provides a backdrop for a busy restaurant and bar scene.

Also on the list is the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

