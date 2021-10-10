People from around the country descend on Ellicottville for the Fall Festival

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — People looking for something a little more family-friendly this weekend headed to Ellicottville.

The annual Fall Festival made its triumphant return this year. The festival was slightly scaled down to allow vendors to be more spaced out.

But people from all over the country still made the trip.

“It’s the warmth of the people. It’s the beauty of this area. It’s the friendliness of people and it’s the food laughs,” said Donna Riegner, Visting For Colorado.

If you didn’t get the chance to head to Ellicottville this weekend, we have some good news.

Our News 4 photojournalist tells us the leaves are just starting to change in the Southern Tier.