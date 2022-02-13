People in Buffalo call for more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

(WIVB) — Many people in Buffalo gathered Sunday in support of people from Afghanistan and called for more humanitarian aid to that country.

The Western New York Peace Center helped lead a vigil in the Elmwood Village focused on relief for people from Afghanistan. The groups are urging members of Congress to call on the Biden administration to use frozen Afghan funds to increase aid and relax sanctions.

Congressman Brian Higgins was at the vigil and says the aid is critically needed.

“They need help I support the efforts to free up some $5 billion which is estimated to be needed to provide immediate relief to the Afghan people,” Higgins said.

Just Sunday, the president signed an executive order allowing $7 billion in frozen funds to go to humanitarian assistance and 911 families.