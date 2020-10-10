People pack Letchworth State Park to check out fall foliage

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The mix of warmth and peak fall foliage was a little too much for one of Western New York’s most popular destinations this time of year. The Fall weather drew lots of visitors out to Letchworth State Park Saturday , so many that the park announced it closed temporarily.

In a Facebook post, the park stated that as of 12:30 p.m. it’s closed to incoming traffic due to high visitor density and parking capacity.

“I would say this is more than I’ve ever seen and I’ve been here before and usually we don’t have to stand in line,” said visitor Susan Slate. “If you see 10 people, maybe 20 people that’s good. Today we’ve probably seen over 200 or more.”

“Busy! It’s beautiful though, the fall colors are amazing,” said Lauren Ashburn, who visited the park for an evening hike.

Signs are posted as you enter the park reminding people to social distance. Visitors say they still felt safe even with the amount people of people walking around the park.

“Everyone pretty much had their mask on,” said Connor Lamb. “I felt safe and made a point to stay 6 feet or more away from people.”

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.