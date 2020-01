(WIVB) – As Perry’s Ice Cream gets ready to celebrate its 102nd year in business, the ice cream’s branding is getting a makeover.

The new branding includes a new packaging design and a new website. It’s the first time the company’s brand identity and packaging design have been updated since 2007.

Perry’s iconic logo and ice cream formulations will stay the same.

Products in the new packaging are already headed to stores. Perry’s expects the new packaging roll-out will be complete by spring.