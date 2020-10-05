Person of interest identified in connection to Cretacci murder

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A second person of interest has been identified in connection with the death of a Tonawanda mother.



Danielle Cretacci was killed and her two children were injured in a shooting back in August of 2019.

This happened on Ebling avenue in the Town of Tonawanda.



News 4 has learned police did obtain a warrant to search the person of interest’s home and car. We are not naming this person — as they have not been charged in connection with the crime.

