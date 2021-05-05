Pesky allergies? Salt Cave sessions could help

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allergy season is ramping up across Western New York. While there is no cure, you can do some things to keep those pesky allergies at bay! AURA Salt Cave and Wellness has several options.

“We wanted to bring something to WNY that wasn’t already here,” said owner, Kelly Deberg.

“Something that was a good form of respiratory treatment for anybody that suffers with any kind of sinus, chronic or respiratory issues.”

That healing begins in AURA’s salt cave, filled with 22-thousand pounds of salt. Beyond its calming atmosphere, it has the latest technology to ensure you’re getting the benefits.

Deberg says this idea came from Poland. “They discovered salt miners had better respiratory health than everyone else so when they did the research they realized it was because they we’re breathing in that salty air.”

Each private session is 45 minutes and needs to be booked in advance. “You don’t wear your mask because you do need to get the salt properties in your system,” she said. You do need to wear your mask however, outside the cave.

AURA also offers wheel chair accessible salt room. In addition, the space has several saunas, massage rooms, a tea shop and a detox room.

Deberg says AURA has something for everyone. “We have so many success stories, just to hear how much it’s helping people means the world,” she said.

It’s also a great idea for a Mother’s Day gift. For more information, head here.