Pete Harding, Cheektowaga man seen at U.S. Capitol attack, charged with two misdemeanors

(WIVB)– Pete Harding, the man seen at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6, is facing two misdemeanor charges.

News 4 first reported a close friend of Harding’s told us that he was present when Harding was taken into custody by the FBI at about 4 p.m. January 13 at a mutual friend’s house in Elma.

Today, Harding was charged with ‘Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority’ and the second charge of ‘Violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.’

The first charge ‘Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority’ carries a 1-year maximum sentence, maximum $100k fine and supervised release up to one year.

The second charge ‘Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds’ carries a 6 months max, $10,000 maximum fine and no term of supervised release.

Harding will be released on 10 conditions including electronic monitoring, monitoring of his computer and electronic devices, travel restricted to Western District of NY and DC only for court, possess no firearms.

Harding’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan 19 at 1 p.m. remotely with U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.