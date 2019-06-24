Phantom Fireworks helping spread safety message with products

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — The Fourth of July will be here in no time, and officials are making sure everyone celebrating the holiday does it safely.

A safety table is on display at all Phantom Fireworks locations.

Every customer receives some sort of safety pamphlet with the dos and don’ts of setting off fireworks when they make a purchase.

Most fireworks are illegal to use here in New York State, but sparkling devices are allowed.

Before you make a purchase, fireworks retailers have an important message.

“You always want to have a source of water with you,” Scott Weigle, with Phantom Fireworks said.

The stores and pop-up shops carry rockets, roman candles and sparklers.

You must be 18 years or older to purchase fireworks.

