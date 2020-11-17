Philadelphia Cream Cheese unveils cheesecake kit The Philly Series 5

(WIVB)–Coinciding with the release of next-gen gaming consoles, Philadelphia Cream Cheese is unveiling the next-generation cheesecake kit, The Philly Series 5.

This delicious holiday gift comes with features the company says will leave you reveling in awe at the most advanced technology in the history of cheesecake.

Highlights of the kit include five cream cheese bricks of power, ultra HD white chocolate, and the latest 3D cookie crumb technology, Philadelphia says.

The Philly Series 5 is available for preorders here and costs $4.99.