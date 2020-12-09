‘Phil’s Mafia’ looks for donations to honor Wellness Institute founder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the death of their founder, Phil Haberstro, The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo & WNY is asking for your support. They’ve created ‘Phil’s Mafia’ with the hopes of keeping their projects running well into the future.

“Phil was the kind of guy, who as soon as you met him, he was your friend. That’s how he made you feel,” says Tony Mastrangelo, a friend and co-worker of Haberstro .

Over the course of 30 years, Haberstro helped change the health and well-being of thousands throughout the community.

“We’ve held countless community walks, and we do a regional step goal, that is actually a New York State Department of Health Practice,” says Lucy Connery.

Phil also founded some well known community programs like Wellness Wednesdays and Recycle a Bicycle.

Lucy Connery, The Executive Director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo & WNY, reflected on the legacy of Phil Haberstro. She started as his intern, and eventually took over his role.

“He had so much to give. And so we’re taking on the things he was really excited about.”

Things that Phil sadly never got the chance to finish.

“He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer in March 2020,” said Connery. She says this came as a surprise because his treatments were going well, but he died of a stroke in November.

“He never complained once that he was not feeling good, or that he was sick,” said Mastrangelo. “You would never know that. He was so focused on setting up our organization to succeed in the future.”

Both Lucy and Tony say so many have reached out, asking how they can support Phil and his family. But Lucy says the best thing you can do is donate.

“He wants people to get out, get healthy and get walking. So Phil’s Mafia is our way to combine all of our efforts and say ‘Hey, this is what this man wanted’.”

The wellness institute has been asking for $30 donations, which symbolizes one dollar for every year Phil served the community. They also say any amount is greatly appreciated.

Click this link to donate to The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo & WNY!