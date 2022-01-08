CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plane with a mechanical issue landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night according to airport staff. An official statement is forthcoming.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is reported.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Snowy weather draws skiers and snowboarders to Ellicottville this weekend
- Woman protests Spider-Man sculpture as Satanic ‘Hate crime against the church’
- Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at airport, sources say
- Kevin Guest House celebrates 50th anniversary with fundraiser
- “Brides World” event helps couples plan their weddings