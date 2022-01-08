Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at airport, sources say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plane with a mechanical issue landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night according to airport staff. An official statement is forthcoming.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now