BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Planned Parenthood clinics are already getting calls from people in states where abortion will soon be illegal.

Michelle Casey, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, said since the news came in they’ve been taking steps to add more staff.

She said she expects people from other states to come specifically to the Buffalo area for abortion care.

On Saturday morning, the phones were already ringing at Planned Parenthood. On the other line were people from Ohio preparing for the possibility of abortion care not being accessible in their home state.

“They’re also having the extra burden of having to travel and use travel expenses. Luckily from Ohio if youre coming from the Cleveland area you can probably do that trip in a day, but there are people coming from further away that’ll need extra help,” Casey said.

She said Planned Parenthood is helping people cover costs of both the procedure and travel.

There are several different funds people can access. Call center operators can explain the options and help interested patients apply.

“With the interstate commerce clause, people should be fine to come to New York and get an abortion in New York no matter where they’re from. The thing that would probably not be okay is if a state was banning abortion pills from being sent to a state where abortion is not legal.”

While Planned Parenthood wouldn’t be involved in mailing pills, Casey said she believes there will be an underground network that will help people get abortions just like pre-Roe.

She said we still start seeing people die from unsafe abortion and she’s already working to hire more people in the clinics to try to get as many people as possible the safest care.

“This is actual a public health crisis really, it’s criminalizing miscarriage in some states, criminalizing having an ectopic pregnancy. To have to travel out of state to save your life seems like the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of.”

She also said they expanded the clinic on Buffalo’s east side. It recently moved from Main Street to East Amherst Street.

It has double the family planning space and more clinic abortion services opening in July.

Planned Parenthood has job listings on its website.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.