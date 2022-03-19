HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event this weekend at the Hamburg Fairgrounds will have more people thinking about spring. “Plantasia” runs through Sunday at the Event Center.

It offers plenty of ideas to freshen up the look of your home, your yard, or your patio. Local nurseries and landscape pros have created their own theme gardens for any “green thumb” who’s looking for new ideas.

Adult admission is $10, seniors pay $8 and children 12 and under get in free.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.