NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.- Niagara Falls Police have arrested a suspect in a recent string of three armed robberies, who hid his face with a plastic bag.

Police say 29- year- old Niagara Falls resident Andrew J Patterson was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, on the 400 block of 19th Street in Niagara Falls.

Patterson is charged with one count of attempted Robbery 1st degree, Resisting Arrest and a Parole Detainer. He will be arraigned Thursday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.