ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)-The Town and Village of Orchard Park has closed all public playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, bocce courts, and baseball diamonds until further notice.

This includes Orchard Park School District properties. The closure reflects want many towns across the country are doing to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Public parks and trails will remain open with posted signs reminding the public to practice social distancing.