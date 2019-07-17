Police: Incidents believed to be connected to same person increase this month in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Niagara Falls are trying to learn more about a suspicious person.

According to officers, there have been several suspicious incidents believed to be connected to the same person since December. Most of the incidents have occurred between the 2700-2900 blocks of McKoon Ave.

This month, they say those incidents have increased.

Police say that the suspect has been seen sitting in peoples’ homes while they’re asleep. He has also returned to some homes when victims aren’t there and left all the doors open, according to police.

The suspect has gained entry through unlocked doors and windows, police say. Because of this, police are encouraging people to exercise caution.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black man standing between 5’9″ and six feet tall. He has a medium build and is approximately 30-45 years old, police say.

When recently seen, the suspect was wearing either a light brown or tan hoodie, or all black clothing.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call detectives at (716) 286-4553.