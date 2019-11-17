Police investigate armed robbery near Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are looking for the person who robbed two students near Buff State’s Campus at gun point.

It happened Friday night around 9:50 p.m. near Rees and Bradley Streets. University Police say a person in a ski mask pointed a hand gun at the students and took two and stole cell phones and personal property from the victims.



No one was hurt, but police are increasing patrols throughout the week. Any one with information is asked to call either Buffalo Police or University Police at 716- 847-2255, or call University Police at 716- 878-6333.