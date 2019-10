NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– News 4 is working to find out more information about a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

It happened on 19th Street around 7 p.m. Friday night. Reports say one person was taken to the hospital.



It’s unclear how many people were involved or if anyone was arrested.

We have reached out to Niagara Falls police but have not heard back.

We will update this article as we learn more.