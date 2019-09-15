Police investigate carjacking by Buffalo State College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near the Buffalo State Saturday.

According to an alert sent to student by campus police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Hawley and Letchworth Streets.

The victim, a non-student, said a man approached his car and flashed what appeared to be a semi- automatic hand gun and ordered him out of the car. The victim got out and the suspect drove away leaving him unharmed.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as a thin, light-skinned black male around 20-years-old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a mustache. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

Police say they have recovered the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255 or University Police at 716-878-6333.