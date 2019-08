BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Buffalo Police are investigating a crash on the city’s East Side that sent four people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Officers say around 3:40 a.m. a car was driving south on the 3400 block of Bailey Avenue when the driver hit three cars in the opposite lane near the University at Buffalo’s South Campus . A fifth car was somehow also involved in the crash.

The 23-year-old driver accused of starting the crash was issued several vehicle and traffic violations.