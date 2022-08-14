LeRoy, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in LeRoy on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy. It was determined that 66-year-old Duane R. Hamill of Warsaw was traveling southbound when he swerved and hit another car. His 1994 Ford F-150 overturned and Hamill was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. The other driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the investigation is still active.