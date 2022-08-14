LeRoy, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in LeRoy on Saturday afternoon.
At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy. It was determined that 66-year-old Duane R. Hamill of Warsaw was traveling southbound when he swerved and hit another car. His 1994 Ford F-150 overturned and Hamill was ejected.
He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. The other driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that the investigation is still active.
Latest posts
- Man fatally shoots himself after crashing into Capitol barricade, authorities say
- Police investigating fatal crash in LeRoy
- 1 dead, 17 hurt in Pennsylvania crash; suspect’s mother also killed
- These are the names people change the most, Social Security says
- Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery’ after stabbing, agent says
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.