Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police investigating multi-car crash in Niagara Falls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB)– A car that ran a red light in Niagara Falls caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles, according to police.

Witnesses say a 30-year-old woman was driving on Niagara Falls Boulevard when she ran a red light and hit a truck. That caused the truck to jump a curb into a Rite Aid parking lot.

The truck struck a sign and a car in the lot, which was then pushed into another parked car. The 22-year-old driver of the truck was taken to ECMC and he is expected to recover.

All the other people involved were not hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss