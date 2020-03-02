Police investigating multi-car crash in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB)– A car that ran a red light in Niagara Falls caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles, according to police.



Witnesses say a 30-year-old woman was driving on Niagara Falls Boulevard when she ran a red light and hit a truck. That caused the truck to jump a curb into a Rite Aid parking lot.



The truck struck a sign and a car in the lot, which was then pushed into another parked car. The 22-year-old driver of the truck was taken to ECMC and he is expected to recover.



All the other people involved were not hurt.