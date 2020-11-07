Police investigating shooting of 30-year-old Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Saturday.

A 30-year-old Buffalo arrived at Erie County Medical center in a personal vehicle around 1 a.m. Saturday, suffering from a gunshot to his leg. He is currently in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened near Broadway and Johnson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.

