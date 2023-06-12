TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing at a bar on Colvin Boulevard, the department announced Monday.
Police say a physical altercation between two acquaintances around 11:40 p.m. at GFY Bar and Grill resulted in a 29-year-old male being stabbed in the chest. The victim suffered a non-fatal injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to ECMC.
The suspect fled the scene and is being sought by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.
