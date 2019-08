CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Cheektowaga are investigating a suspicious death.

Early Sunday morning, shortly after 3:30, police responded to an address on Raymond Ave.

When they got there, they found the body of a 34-year-old woman. It’s not clear what led to her death, but detectives are investigating the matter.

Her name has not been released.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.