Police looking for man they say fired gun on Buffalo State campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fight involving about 12 people led to a gun being fired on the Buffalo State campus early Sunday morning, a school official said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near Rockwell Rd. and Rees St.

University police are describing the man who fired the gun as a black male wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, jeans, and white sneakers. They say he fled toward the Campus Walk apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police Department at (716) 878-6333.