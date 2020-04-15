Police looking for missing Hamburg teen

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) -Town of Hamburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Abigayle Loretto left home voluntarily but her parents are worried and want her to come home. Loretto was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black pants, and checkered Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Hamburg Police at 716-648-5111 ext. 0.

