Police looking for missing Hamburg teen

Photo: Town of Hamburg Police Facebook

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) -Town of Hamburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Abigayle Loretto left home voluntarily but her parents are worried and want her to come home. Loretto was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, black pants, and checkered Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Hamburg Police at 716-648-5111 ext. 0.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

