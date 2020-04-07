Police pursuit into City of Niagara Falls results in charges for driver

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A suspicious vehicle call on Saturday lead to a vehicle pursuit into the City of Niagara Falls and charges for the driver.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s reports, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Walmore Road around 11 a.m. Saturday for a confirmed report of a female driver retrieving a long gun from the bushes and handing it to a male passenger.

When marked Niagara County Sheriff’s Office vehicles spotted a car that matched the description at Walmore Road and Saunders Settlement Road and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect vehicle fled westbound.

A vehicle pursuit continued for several minutes with assistance from an airborne Border Patrol helicopter.

The suspect vehicle was spotted fleeing westbound on Buffalo Avenue into the City of Niagara Falls. It traveled off of the road, struck a street sign and then a utility pole in the 3000 block of Buffalo Avenue.

The driver, 22-year-old Maria Hansgate, was charged with third degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, and numerous traffic violations.

The passenger, 28-year-old Tommy Kraft, was turned over to the City of Niagara Falls Police Department for domestic violence-related charges.

Both were treated for minor injuries at the scene.



