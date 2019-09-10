Police respond to criticism of response time after shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A YouTube video making the rounds on social media has some people questioning the actions of Buffalo police officers who responded to a shooting after a youth football game last month. That shooting killed 36-year-old Norzell Aldridge.

“And I said no ambulance came? At that moment no ambulance showed up,” said Maher Khalil.

That’s what Maher Khalil questions as he watches this surveillance video from Big Moe’s Tires. According to Khalil, it captures the moments after a shooting after a youth football game that killed 36-year-old Norzell Aldridge.

The video shows Buffalo Police arriving at Koons avenue and Sycamore. Khalil, who posted the video to YouTube, says after a few minutes it shows a man believed to be Aldridge getting out of a red car and collapsing.

“It took about 3 or 4 minutes for him to go to the hospital,” said Khalil.

Eventually that same man gets back in the car and the red car speeds off.

“Usually over here on William and Bailey there’s always an accident and police and ambulance within in minutes 2, 3 minutes. I was surprised. No ambulance. It could’ve coast him a few more, it could have saved his life maybe,” said Khalil.

“It was actually our officers who put the call in for the shots fired,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo with Buffalo Police.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says there were officers at the game. He says shots fired calls don’t require an ambulance, unless someone has been shot. He says he doesn’t fault the officers for not giving an escort to the hospital. Rinaldo says it’s not required, instead it’s a judgment call.

“I don’t know the context of the video without understanding exactly what transpired it’s hard to make a call on why that person left. But I can tell you at a chaotic scene with multiple people and if you have someone that’s insisting that they’re leaving and taking somebody to the hospital it limits the options for the officers,” said Rinaldo.

Rinaldo says an ambulance did show up once the driver had already left to take Aldridge to ECMC.

He says some of the officers were wearing body cams. The department is reviewing that footage which is protocol.

As for the investigation, Rinaldo says officers are making progress. Anyone with any information is asked to call the confidential tip line at 847-2255.