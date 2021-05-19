Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for missing 82-year-old man canceled

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — 82-year-old Ronald Fadel of Lewiston has dementia and went missing Wednesday morning.

UPDATE

The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Ronald Fadel of Lewiston has been canceled. No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL

Fadel was last seen on Bedell Road in Grand Island wearing around 11 a.m. He was last seen wearing jeans, a long-sleeve button-down shirt, a baseball cap and glasses. Authorities say he may be in need of medical attention.

Similar vehicle to what Fadel was last seen driving.

Fadel is a while male, born on August 21, 1938, he stands at 5 feet eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2006 red Buick Lucerne with New York registration HME-3635.

If you see Fadel, you’re asked to call New York State Police Niagara at (585) 344-6200 or dial 911.