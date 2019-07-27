Police take part in emergency exercise at NCCC

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Police in Niagara County practiced the skills they would need if there were ever an active shooter on a college campus.

State, county and local police took part in this morning’s emergency exercise on the campus of NCCC in Sanborn.

The test included an emergency phone system as well as the police response to a situation.

Interim President of NCCC Bill Murabito says, “colleges are targets. It’s important because there are so many young people, so (much) free space on the college campus it’s easy to access, so it’s important to try to control that whenever a situation occurs.”

After the main drill, police and campus security met to rate how everyone responded to the situation.