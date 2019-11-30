Police warn of car thefts on Small Business Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– With several people out and about for small business Saturday, Buffalo Police took the opportunity to remind them not to leave their cars running and walk away.

Officers were out on Hertel Avenue Saturday afternoon handing out flyers to remind drivers that they will get a ticket if their car is left running without them inside.



Captain Steve Nichols says that this is an issue during this time of year as the weather gets colder and almost 700 cars were stolen last year because they were left unattended.