Polish dignitaries visiting WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Polish dignitaries will be in Western New York for the rest of the week.

Buffalo is one of six international cities hosting the 60 million Congress Summit.

The main goal of this summit is for Poland to strengthen and develop economic and cultural connections with other countries.

The “60 million” number represents the number of poles living across the world.

Several business leaders and government officials from Poland were welcomed in Buffalo today.

More than 50 people total are expected to be in town from Poland this weekend.

Members of the Erie County Legislature presented a proclamation to them for their work in representing the global Polonia community. This is the second year Buffalo’s held a 60 million Congress Summit.

Erie County Legislator Timothy Meyers says it’s an honor to have the summit in Buffalo.

“The work of the congress has meant so much to a town like Cheektowaga where a lot of our older residents still remember a time when our polish pride and our heritage was discouraged,” Meyers said.

There are about 350,000 people in Western New York with Polish heritage.

The summit will end on Sunday at the 81st Pulaski Day Parade in Cheektowaga.