Political analyst Jack O’Donnell talks Hochul’s State of the State address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first state of the state address Wednesday.
She promised state lawmakers a shift in how the governor’s office serves the people of New York.
Political analyst Jack O’Donnell joined us to break down the governor’s speech. O’Donnell has held positions in the state comptroller’s office, as well as with Senator Chuck Schumer.
Watch in the video player above.
