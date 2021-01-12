Poloncarz asking for “patience” during coronavirus vaccine rollout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz asked for patience, in a tweet, with hundreds of thousands of county residents now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There is a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some in the 1A healthcare category have not received their first dose of vaccine and 2 doses are required. NYS is projecting it will take 14 weeks (4 months) to vaccinate all (1A & 1B) who currently qualify. We ask for patience. pic.twitter.com/CRxWg6TzjA — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 12, 2021

In New York State, individuals in groups 1A and 1B, which includes individuals 65 or older as of Tuesday, are now eligible to register to receive the vaccine. Poloncarz said more than 300,000 Erie County residents are included in those groups.

“Right now, we have 1,000 doses on hand,” the county executive said during a coronavirus press briefing Tuesday afternoon. “So it’s going to take a long time.”

Later in the day, Poloncarz tweeted the county had received an additional shipment of doses that afternoon, and had enough doses to get through Saturday’s appointments. To date, the county has distributed 6,907 doses of the vaccine, according to county officials.

Erie County is not making vaccination appointments over the phone.