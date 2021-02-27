Poloncarz calls for ‘truly independent investigation’ into Cuomo sexual harassment accusations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is speaking out on a New York Times article published Saturday night in which a former aide of Governor Andrew Cuomo accuses the governor of sexually harassing her.
In response to the Times article, Poloncarz said all allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously, calling the accusations against the governor “unacceptable for a superior to make in any workplace.”
View his tweet below:
The county executive is calling for a “truly independent investigation” into the allegations to begin immediately.
