Poloncarz calls for ‘truly independent investigation’ into Cuomo sexual harassment accusations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is speaking out on a New York Times article published Saturday night in which a former aide of Governor Andrew Cuomo accuses the governor of sexually harassing her.

In response to the Times article, Poloncarz said all allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously, calling the accusations against the governor “unacceptable for a superior to make in any workplace.”

All allegations of workplace sexual harassment must be taken seriously. The multiple allegations made against the governor would be unacceptable for a superior to make in any workplace. A truly independent investigation of the allegations must commence immediately. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 28, 2021

The county executive is calling for a “truly independent investigation” into the allegations to begin immediately.