Poloncarz gives update on lead paint in county parks

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mark Poloncarz spoke at Ellicott Creek Park in the Town of Tonawanda where a couple projects have just been completed.

They include a new shelter and a pedestrian bridge.

The County Executive touched on a number of other improvements happening throughout the county like paving and adding electric vehicle charging stations at several parks.

Poloncarz also spoke on the lead paint issue.

Lead paint was found on several pieces of equipment in the parks system back in July.

The executive said today that all the pieces of equipment that had lead paint have either been removed from the parks or stripped of the lead and repainted.

“All of the pieces that were to be removed have been removed and those that were remediated were stripped of lead and repainted. Those are done. Plenty of those old pieces of equipment – those heritage ones. One of them is here in Ellicott Creek – the farmer with the wheelbarrow. That was saved. We also saved a number of the other pieces that were popular – including the one in Akron Falls and Chestnut Ridge, so that people can still use the ones they used when they were kids. but there’s no question as to the safety,” Poloncarz said.

Lynne Dixon’s campaign released a statement about the lead paint issue. She’s Poloncarz’s challenger in the County Executive race.

“Only after being exposed for his gross negligence is Mark Poloncarz now pretending to care about county parks. The fact is, he failed to do his job, allowed our parks to go into complete disrepair and put our kids at risk of lead poisoning. As a mom of four, Lynne Dixon knows how to protect our kids and get things done–voters won’t be fooled by his election-year PR stunt,” Dixon said.