Poloncarz joins 1,200+ leaders in signing letter urging Congress to pass the American Jobs Plan

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined over 1,200 state and local leaders across the United States in signing a letter calling for the passage of the American Jobs Plan.

Poloncarz was one of 1,266 leaders to sign off on a letter calling on Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s jobs plan that would focus on the areas of clean energy, jobs and infrastructure.

The letter was sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy by the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Action.

Congress has yet to act on the bill, but President Biden is confident it will pass.

“I’m confident everything going to work out perfectly,” the president said.

The county executive signed the letter on Earth Day, underscoring his belief that the bill presents an opportunity to prioritize clean energy.

“Today is Earth Day and I am honored to sign this letter urging passage of the American Jobs Plan, adding my voice to those of my counterparts in government across the country in recognizing the need right now for major investments in our communities,” said Executive Poloncarz.

“We must think and act boldly today to rebuild and expand our infrastructure for tomorrow, prioritizing sustainable clean energy and the opportunities it presents, while ensuring that those opportunities are fairly and equitably accessed. We have a chance to build a greater America for the next generation, facing the realities of climate change, disinvestment, racial inequity and environmental injustice and working together on solutions. Our future and the future of our country depends on doing so.”

